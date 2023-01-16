BNB and Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Pumps 987% In Presale

By EWN • 16 January 2023 • 10:30

The crypto space is full of ups and downs, and as the new year unfolds, various market analysts have put forward their predictions in what seems to be a mix of bullish and bearish sentiment.

Two cryptocurrencies that continue to capture the attention of crypto investors despite the crypto winter are BNB and ADA.

ADA entered 2023 with an upward trajectory as its price hit a 2-month high following a struggle to maintain a price above the $0.2 mark. BNB, on the other hand, has been under the scrutiny of regulators as Changpeng Zhao (CEO at Binance exchange) tackles rising concerns about the solvency of Binance.

Meanwhile, the little-known Orbeon Protocol, a launchpad designed with fractional ownership of startups using NFTs, has realised a price pump of over 987% in the first round of its Presale. Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) token has caught many by surprise, and market watchers predict its price could skyrocket upwards of 6000%.

Here is everything you need to know about these three cryptocurrencies.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano’s ADA has one of the most extended track records in crypto. This cryptocurrency rivals the likes of Ethereum as it is built on a decentralised blockchain network designed to enable the development of decentralised applications.

However, unlike Ethereum, Cardano’s blockchain boasts a unique proof of stake consensus protocol called Ouroboros. Therefore, Cardano can achieve energy efficiency, while the likes of Ethereum have only recently migrated to an energy-efficient network.

Some of the reasons that make ADA a popular choice for crypto natives is that ADA’s use cases are growing, especially regarding the metaverse. Additionally, ADA has seemingly decoupled from the overall crypto winter and continues to demonstrate increased buying pressure. According to reports, ADA’s market capitalization saw over $1.5 billion inflow on the 9th of this month. ADA’s price currently sits at about $0.31 as onlookers predict an upward trajectory in 2023.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Regarding launchpads, (ORBN) is the native token of Orbeon Protocol, a crypto-based launchpad for startups.

Orbeon Protocol has seen a whopping 987% increase in its price in stage 3 of its Presale.

Orbeon Protocol is more than just a launchpad. It has token swap features where users can exchange various tokens cost-effectively and effortlessly. You also get an exchange and a wallet for storing your NFTs. Orbeon Protocol also plans to build a metaverse that allows users to explore and enjoy a Web 3.0 internet experience.

Binance (BNB)

Throughout 2022, BNB’s CEO was all over the headlines following FTX’s collapse and the entanglement that Binance had with the infamous crypto exchange. Reports indicate that Binance has seen a significant drawdown in funds as concern over the centralised exchange’s solvency continues to rise.

Even so, BNB’s price holds steady at the $277 mark, with market analysts predicting a 5% increase in BNB’s price by 2026. While 5% is nothing to write home about, it is still positive news for the native coin belonging to the embattled centralised crypto exchange.

Binance has been at the forefront of launching crypto-centric products, including the Binance Smart Chain, several decentralised exchanges and even a launchpad.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido