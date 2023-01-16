BREAKING: Actress Gina Lollobrigida has died

Gina Lollobrigida – Image Matteo Chinellato / Shutterstock.com In 1947 at the Miss Italy contest, she ranked third, after Lucia Bosè and Gianna Maria Canale. She acted along with some of the greatest names in cinema including Yul Brunner, Rock Hudson and Tony Curtis before retiring in the 90s and having appeared in many films and TV series including Falcon Crest. The award-winning actress received the David di Donatello for Lifetime Achievement in 1996 and in 2006 a special recognition on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the Silver Ribbon trophy of which she had been the first winner in 1956 The death of the actress Gina Lollobrigida has made world news, with the actress having always held a special place in the hearts of everyone. She will be fondly remembered.