BREAKING: Actress Gina Lollobrigida has died

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 January 2023 • 12:49

The 95-year-old Italian actress is said to have died.

According to the Italian newspaper Republica on Monday, January 16 Lollobrigida the darling of Italian cinema had died but it provided no further information.

Born in Subiaco on July 4, 1927, she was 95 years old, and had lived a good life.

One of the most important actresses of her generation, together with rival Sophia Loren, helped create the image of the Italian diva who had transformed from a sex symbol into an international star.

Her family were furniture manufacturers who lost everything during WWII. As a result they moved to Rome where she enrolled at the Institute of Fine Arts. She put herself through college by drawing charcoal caricatures and posing for some photonovels under the pseudonym of Diana Loris.

In 1947 at the Miss Italy contest, she ranked third, after Lucia Bosè and Gianna Maria Canale. She acted along with some of the greatest names in cinema including Yul Brunner, Rock Hudson and Tony Curtis before retiring in the 90s and having appeared in many films and TV series including Falcon Crest. The award-winning actress received the David di Donatello for Lifetime Achievement in 1996 and in 2006 a special recognition on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the Silver Ribbon trophy of which she had been the first winner in 1956 The death of the actress Gina Lollobrigida has made world news, with the actress having always held a special place in the hearts of everyone. She will be fondly remembered.

