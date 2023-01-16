By Chris King • 16 January 2023 • 17:53

American Idol singing star dead after 'apparent heart attack' aged 31

Former American Idol contestant CJ Harris died in Alabama after suffering an ‘apparent heart attack’.

Tragic celebrity news released today, Monday, January 16, revealed that the former American Idol star, CJ Harris, passed away yesterday, Sunday 15. The singer allegedly suffered an ‘apparent heart attack’ and died in his hometown in Alabama. He was only 31 years old.

According to the celebrity news outlet TMZ, Harris was rushed in an ambulance to a local hospital in the city of Jasper in Walker County but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

After failing on both The X-Factor and The Voice, Curtis ‘CJ’ Harris finally found fame after appearing on the 13th season of Simon Cowell’s iconic American Idol talent show in 2014. He eventually made it into the top six of the final selection.

Auditioning with the classic ‘Soulshine’ from the Allman Brothers, the singer impressed the judges. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing. And, I mean that in the deepest way. And, that’s why it’s so believable and real”, commented Keith Urban.

“I saw they were doing the bus tour and they were going to be 30 minutes down the road from me”, Harris explained to The Hollywood Reporter in 2104, speaking of his audition for the show.

He continued: “I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to give it another chance. I’ve gotten so much better, my voice has matured and my playing has gotten so much better. I’m 23, before you know it I’ll be 33 and I want to give it another chance'”.

Following Idol, Harris was a part of the show’s tour, and also performed in Nashville at the legendary Country music venue, Grand Ole Opry. He appeared on stage with Idol judge Darius Rucker who mentored him during the show.

