Met police officer admits to 24 counts of rape and 49 charges in total Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Driver dead after smashing limousine into Germany’s Brandenburg Gate

By Chris King • 16 January 2023 • 20:17

Image of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. Credit: Google maps - Brandenburg Gate

A man is dead after he rammed a limousine into the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany.

 

A man died yesterday evening, Sunday, January 15, after he smashed a limousine he was driving into the famous Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. The incident occurred at around 11:30pm local time.

According to initial police reports, nobody else is believed to have been injured in the incident, as reported by Sky News. The driver of the vehicle was confirmed by the authorities to have been a 26-year-old Polish man.

“After he had reached Pariser Platz in his car, his right front wheel hit a curb, causing it to lose air. The car steered to the left and crashed into the second column from the right without braking”, explained a police spokesperson.

Video footage of the event posted on social media shows there is no damage to the iconic German structure apart from some dirty marks presumably caused by the smoke after the impact of the vehicle.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading