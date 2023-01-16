By Chris King • 16 January 2023 • 20:17
Image of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany.
Credit: Google maps - Brandenburg Gate
A man died yesterday evening, Sunday, January 15, after he smashed a limousine he was driving into the famous Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. The incident occurred at around 11:30pm local time.
According to initial police reports, nobody else is believed to have been injured in the incident, as reported by Sky News. The driver of the vehicle was confirmed by the authorities to have been a 26-year-old Polish man.
“After he had reached Pariser Platz in his car, his right front wheel hit a curb, causing it to lose air. The car steered to the left and crashed into the second column from the right without braking”, explained a police spokesperson.
Video footage of the event posted on social media shows there is no damage to the iconic German structure apart from some dirty marks presumably caused by the smoke after the impact of the vehicle.
