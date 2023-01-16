Met police officer admits to 24 counts of rape and 49 charges in total Close
BREAKING: MASSIVE explosion at lithium batteries facility in Grand-Couronne, France

By Chris King • 16 January 2023 • 21:26

Massive explosion at lithium batteries facility in Grand-Couronne, France

A massive explosion occurred at the Bollore Logistics facility in Grand-Couronne, France, that houses thousands of lithium batteries.

 

Hundreds of firefighters are battling a huge blaze that broke out this evening, Monday, January 16, as the result of an explosion at a facility belonging to Bollore Logistics. Located near the city of Rouen, in the Normandy region of Grand-Couronne in northern France, the building reportedly houses thousands of lithium batteries.

There is currently no update regarding the level of danger to the surrounding areas as a result of the possible toxic fumes being given off by the fire, as reported by Upward News @UpwardNewsHQ.

The blaze rapidly spread into a nearby warehouse that stored tyres. Video footage posted on social media shows a raging inferno burning and sending clouds of thick smoke into the night sky. It has been reported that reinforcements have been requested by the emergency services on the scene.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

