By Chris King • 16 January 2023 • 21:26

Massive explosion at lithium batteries facility in Grand-Couronne, France

A massive explosion occurred at the Bollore Logistics facility in Grand-Couronne, France, that houses thousands of lithium batteries.

Hundreds of firefighters are battling a huge blaze that broke out this evening, Monday, January 16, as the result of an explosion at a facility belonging to Bollore Logistics. Located near the city of Rouen, in the Normandy region of Grand-Couronne in northern France, the building reportedly houses thousands of lithium batteries.

There is currently no update regarding the level of danger to the surrounding areas as a result of the possible toxic fumes being given off by the fire, as reported by Upward News @UpwardNewsHQ.

⚠️ HAPPENING NOW: Massive explosion at a building housing thousands of lithium batteries (Bolloré Logistics) in Grand-Couronne, France. Hundreds of firefighters on scene; level of danger in surrounding areas due to toxic fumes unclear. pic.twitter.com/j2Za29bvxa — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) January 16, 2023

The blaze rapidly spread into a nearby warehouse that stored tyres. Video footage posted on social media shows a raging inferno burning and sending clouds of thick smoke into the night sky. It has been reported that reinforcements have been requested by the emergency services on the scene.

DEVELOPING: Huge fire at a lithium battery facility in Grand-Couronne, France, near Rouen, has spread to a nearby warehouse housing tires. Plumes of smoke seen for miles; emergency response teams asking for reinforcements. pic.twitter.com/qtqFa330h3 — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) January 16, 2023

#BREAKING: Very Large Fire Burning At Lithium Battery Warehouse In Grand-Couronne, France. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/HqCbFVC5y3 — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) January 16, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

