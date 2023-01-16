BREAKING: UK foreign secretary says Akbari ´s execution follows decades of pitiless oppression by ruthless regime

By Imran Khan • 16 January 2023 • 17:46

UK foreign secretary says Akbari ´s execution follows decades of pitiless oppression by a ruthless regime. Photo by Lev Radin

James Cleverly says the British dual national Alireza Akbari fell victim to the political vendetta of a vicious regime

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has announced that the execution of British dual national Alireza Akbari was a cowardly and shameful act of leadership that thinks nothing of using the death penalty as a political tool to silence dissent and to settle internal scores.

Cleverly made this statement in the house of commons and said that the thoughts of this whole house will be with his wife and his two daughters at the time of their loss.

“They have shared an ordeal that began just over three years ago, when he was lured back to Iran”, he said, adding “He was detained and subject to the notorious arbitrary legal process of the regime”.

Cleaverly said that before the execution of Mr. Akbari, he described what was done to him and how torture had been used.

“Let there be no doubt, he fell victim to the political vendetta of a vicious regime”.

“His execution was a cowardly and shameful act of a leadership which thinks nothing of using the death penalty as a political tool to silence dissent and to settle internal scores”.

Cleaverly said that in February last year, Akbari´s family asked the foreign commonwealth and development office for their support and they have worked closely with them ever since.

“I want to pay tribute to their courage and their fortitude throughout this terrible period”, he said.

The foreign secretary said, in line with their wishes, Lord Ahmed, the minister of state lobbied around the most senior diplomats in the UK, as soon as they learned that Akbari´s execution was imminent.

“We maintained pressure right at the point of his execution, sadly to no avail”, he said, adding

“When we heard of the tragic news on Saturday morning, we acted immediately to demonstrate our revolution”.

He said that Iran´s charge de affairs was called to the the commonwealth office to make clear “the strength of our feeling”.

The Uk ambassador in Tehran also delivered the same to a senior foreign ministry official, he said.

Ten other countries have publicly condemned the execution including France Germany and the United States.

“The EU has done the same and I am grateful for their support for this time”

“Now we should consider further steps we take alongside our allies to counter the escalating threat from Iran”

Cleaverly stated that Akbari´s execution follows decades of pitiless oppression by a ruthless regime.

“Just how much courage that takes is shown by the appauling fact that over 500 people have been killed and 18,000 have been arrested during the recent wave of protests”.

“Instead of listening to the calls for change within Iran, the regime has resorted to its usual tactics of blaming outsiders and lashing out at its supposed enemy’s”.

Discussing about the support from the UK, the foreign secretary also said that Britian stands with the dignified people of Iran as they demand their rights and freedoms.

