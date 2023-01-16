Croatian President accuses US and NATO of using Ukraine to help wage a proxy war against Russia

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection with Camden drive-by shooting Close
By Chris King • 16 January 2023 • 4:24

Image of Croation President Zoran Milanovic. Credit: Wikipedia - By Quirinale.it, Attribution, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=113351518

The US and NATO are waging a proxy war against Russia with the help of Ukraine insisted Croatian President Zoran Milanovic.

 

Speaking at a press conference in the city of Vukovar on Sunday, January 15, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic accused the US and NATO of using Ukraine to help them wage a proxy war against the Russian Federation.

He was quoted by the HINA news outlet as saying: Washington and NATO are waging a proxy war against Russia with the help of Ukraine”.

Milanovic noted that he saw no point in sanctions against Moscow. “The plan cannot be to remove Russian President Vladimir Putin. The plan cannot be in sanctions. Sanctions are absurd, we will not achieve anything with their help”.

“They did not even break Slobodan Milosevic with sanctions. They go from war to war. And what am I supposed to be, a slave of America?”, he remarked.

The Croatian president has previously spoken out against the training of Ukrainian troops on the territory of his country. He is convinced that their training in several EU countries threatens them with dangerous consequences and repercussions from Moscow, as reported by tass.ru.

___________________________________________________________

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

