He was quoted by the HINA news outlet as saying: “Washington and NATO are waging a proxy war against Russia with the help of Ukraine”.

Milanovic noted that he saw no point in sanctions against Moscow. “The plan cannot be to remove Russian President Vladimir Putin. The plan cannot be in sanctions. Sanctions are absurd, we will not achieve anything with their help”.

“They did not even break Slobodan Milosevic with sanctions. They go from war to war. And what am I supposed to be, a slave of America?”, he remarked.

The Croatian president has previously spoken out against the training of Ukrainian troops on the territory of his country. He is convinced that their training in several EU countries threatens them with dangerous consequences and repercussions from Moscow, as reported by tass.ru.

