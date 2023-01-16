By Anna Ellis • 16 January 2023 • 18:17
Do you have a furry friend that you would like blessed? Image: Ksenia Raykova / Shutterstock.com.
Torrevieja City Council has confirmed the blessing of the animals will take place after the 9:30.AM mass, in the Parish of Nuestra Senora del Rosario, by the parish priest, Jose Manuel Poveda.
Anthony of Padua, also known as Anthony of Lisbon, was a Portuguese Catholic priest and Franciscan Order friar. He was born in Lisbon to a wealthy family and was one of the most quickly canonized saints in church history, canonized less than a year after his death. He was noted by his contemporaries for his powerful preaching, undying love, devotion to the poor and sick, and expert knowledge of scripture.
It is said that San Anton liked to live surrounded by as many animals as possible, when he finally died, his legend spread like wildfire and many shepherds trusted him to protect their animals. This was the start of the offerings, prayers and subsequent pilgrimages that have come down to the present day.
