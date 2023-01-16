By Imran Khan • 16 January 2023 • 22:09

Dozens missing as death toll from missile strike on Ukraine apartment increase to 40. Image: Dnepropetrovsk Twitter rst_like

The death toll after missile strike on an apartment building in Ukraine increase to 40, with several reported missing

The Russian missing strike on an apartment building in Dnipro is being called the deadliest attack since the country started firing missiles at cities far from the war front in Ukraine.

Authorities are reporting that the death toll has increased to 40, as rescue work continues to find dozens of others that have been missing.

Ukraine has now described the attack as an act of terrorism, while Russia has denied they attacked, claiming that Ukraine´s air defence system was to blame.

The missile attack that took place on Saturday resulted in destroying a nine-story building.

Following the attack, Ukrainian officials had said there was very little hope of finding survivors in the debris, but President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that the operations will continue.

“Dozens of people were rescued from the rubble, including six children. We are fighting for every person!” Zelensky said in an overnight televised address, cited by Reuters.

He also said that rescue will continue “as long as there is even the slightest chance to save lives”.

Ukrainian authorities have also said that such instances of high civilian casualties are the reason their government has been demanding the western countries for more weapons.

