Elche’s San Anton paellas bring together nearly three hundred people in a day of conviviality

The event was held on Saturday, January 14, in the parish of San Anton.

The mayor, Carlos Gonzalez, and the Councillor for Fiestas, Mariola Galiana, attended the event in which thirty paellas participated in the draw for three gastronomic prizes, as well as gifts donated by the organising entity.

After the paellas, which have been held for more than a decade, the next event of the festivity of the patron saint of animals and espadrille-makers is on Saturday, January 21, at 6:00.PM, there will be a solemn procession.

On Sunday, January 22, at 9:30.AM, the image of San Anton will be taken on a pilgrimage to its hermitage, the most eagerly awaited part of the festival which is back with a vengeance after two years of the pandemic.