HedgeUp (HDUP) makes a bold move as the next big thing in Crypto, leaving Cronos (CRO) in the Rearview Mirror

By EWN • 16 January 2023 • 16:00

A lot has been said about the cryptocurrency market lately. There’s a lot of buzz about if the market would post higher returns than the past year or if it would lose its current momentum. Amidst the chatter, a few new trends are also emerging, and crypto enthusiasts are no longer shying away from trying out unique products. Most of these crypto assets enable users to explore new opportunities. Take the example of HedgeUp ($HDUP) and Cronos ($CRO). While HedgeUp helps crypto enthusiasts to dabble with alternative investment products and boost their passive income, Cronos offers developers a set of niche tools to port dApps and smart contracts.

HedgeUp: Discover the potential of alternative investment products with cryptocurrencies

HedgeUp is a decentralised platform for accessing alternative investment products. The platform acts as a bridge between cryptocurrency users and alternative investment products like gold, aviation, luxury watches, wine, and art. It offers its users a basket of alternative investment products which diversify a portfolio. One of the key USPs of HedgeUp is that it acts as a hedge against market volatility and other economic factors; users don’t have to be worried about their returns eroding due to inflation or market fluctuations. For facilitating various transactional purposes on the platform, HedgeUp has rolled out a native token called $HDUP which can be used for staking, accessing voting rights, earning rewards, and funding marketing campaigns. The team would make the $HDUP token available on presale for interested users. Also, no taxes will be levied on the sale of the token.

With a supply capped at 999,000,000 units, the $HDUP token will be put to various other uses to support the platform’s growth. The largest share of tokens will be diverted toward presale transactions. The team has set aside 35% of the tokens for the purpose. The remaining token supply will get divided between uses like marketing, reserve, staking and rewards, charitable donations, founders and team members, and advisory and partners.

Users should know that the tokens bought on presale will have a vesting period, which will vary with the presale stage in which it was purchased. For instance, if the tokens are purchased in the presale stages 1-6, then the $HDUP tokens will be vested for three months, whereas those bought in stages 7 and 8 will be locked for a month. The tokens allocated for founders, team members, advisory, and partners will be locked for 18 months. These tokens will be released to a shared wallet once a month in a phased manner.

Cronos’ TVL reaches 0.39 billion

Cronos is a blockchain-based platform that facilitates seamless dApp portability with EVM support. It is built on Ethermint and enables developers to port dApps and smart contracts in a fast-paced manner, not just from Ethereum but other EVM-friendly blockchain networks. It has a native token called $CRO that comes in handy while dealing with various transactional use cases on the platform. One of the biggest advantages that developers associate with Cronos is its scalability. The platform can process more transactions in a minute than Ethereum, which makes it not just a faster, but more affordable and carbon-neutral option. It leverages the proof-of-authority consensus algorithm for its operations which helps in security with the help of a network of validators. It is an open-source platform that enables its developers to make contributions to the code architecture while enhancing its functionality and scope. Moreover, it is an interoperable network that is powered by the Inter Blockchain Communications (IBC) protocol. On January 11, 2023, Cronos’ total volume locked (TVL) impressed the crypto world by reaching 0.39 billion – a surge of 1.53% over the previous week.

Among the experts who have reviewed the two options, many believe that HedgeUp has the potential to be the next big thing in the crypto market with its high growth potential. They even claim that it is only a matter of time before the $HDUP token delivers 100x potential returns.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido