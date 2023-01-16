By Imran Khan • 16 January 2023 • 22:49

Idris Elba calls for more investment to help global poverty at Davos . Photo by Dfree Shutterstock.com

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba say more support in form of investments required for the world’s poorest countries at Davos

British actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba have asked business and political leaders to offer more support in the form of investments for the world´s poorest countries.

The announcement was made by the couple during the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum, a meeting that takes place annually at Davos in Switzerland.

As goodwill ambassadors for the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development, both Idris and his wife Sabrina made an appeal to the leaders attending the summit, to provide financial support for people affected by climate change and food scarcity.

“The poor of this world are not just looking for aid and handouts, they’re looking for investment,” said Idris, as cited by Reuters.

He added, “We understand the power and change that can come from this room, we can move with agility and speed and your speed is needed now”.

Meanwhile, Sabrina highlighted the scale of the food crisis in several countries.

She discussed the state of countries such as Somalia, Haiti, and Sudan, along with several others, stating that small-scale farmers across the world produce food for a third of the world while facing severe hardships.

“We are here at Davos to highlight the people and countries who are not making the headlines as much as my husband,” she said.

The couple was also honored for their work in the fields of environmental conservation, climate change, and food security during the ceremony.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.