By Anna Ellis • 16 January 2023 • 13:59

Israeli woman hailed a hero as she solves Greece's seven year-long crime mystery. Image: Victor Moussa / Shutterstock.com.

The super sleuth discovered the identity of a thief who had been stealing luggage from a local airport.



Budding Miss Marple aka Felice Ross helped the police solve the case as she used the earphones in her stolen luggage to track the suitcase which lead them to the culprit.

Felice confirmed: “I remembered the earphones can be located, and when I tracked them online, I found them in Peristeri, a suburb west of Athens. I then saw them moving back and forth from there to the airport over the next few days.”

Ross then contacted the police in Athens who began to investigate. From the information she gave them the police raided a property where they discovered 19 luxury bags, several watches, 47 mobile phones and assorted electronic equipment, 35 cigars, jewels, and cash in various currencies.

After the arrest, Felice joked: “I will be back in Athens, working with the national theatre soon, I hope the authorities thank me by giving me honorary citizenship or maybe a small island.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.