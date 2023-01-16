By Anna Ellis • 16 January 2023 • 14:29

Join in an evening of good light-hearted fun in celebration of the life and works of Rabbie Burns. Image: Duncan Andison / Shutterstock.com.

The celebration of the life and works of Rabbie Burns, the great Scottish poet, is taking place on Thursday, January 26.



The Ermita de San Josep (on CV745 near La Fustera) is having a traditional celebration of the life and works of Rabbie Burns commencing at 6:00.PM.

There will be a traditional haggis supper with dessert, a tot of whiskey for the toast followed by much dancing and laughter! A refreshments bar will also be provided.

It is planned that there will be some very worthy attempts at performing some of the traditional Scottish country dances including the Dashing White Sergeant and the Gay Gordons, if you can’t remember how they go, instructions can be provided.

Admission is by ticket only. To reserve your ticket please email [email protected] or phone (+34) 607 706 904. The ticket price is €15 and the event is being organised to raise funds for the Costa Blanca Anglican chaplaincy.

