Mallorca students show their flair for public speaking at Rotary Club debating contest

By Betty Henderson • 16 January 2023 • 17:23

Baleares International College received second place in the local Rotary Club’s debating competition with student Ava Bland winning the ‘best debater’ prize.

CALVIA’S Rotary Club presented their prestigious prizes for a debating competition which it organised for local schools back in December. Members of the society presented trophies to school children in a ceremony on Wednesday, January 11.

Mallorca International School in Pollença received the first place trophy which was accepted by the students who won the competition alongside Principal, Lowri Miller and teacher Sally Nienaber.

The second prize was awarded to Baleares International College in Magaluf, whose team member, Ava Bland won a prize as ‘Best Debater’. The third prize went to San Cayetano College in Palma whose teacher Tracy Aristide accepted the prize from the Rotary Club.

The awards ceremony followed the debating evening which was held back before Christmas on Saturday, January 17.

Calvia Rotary Club is part of the international Rotary Club organisation and meets each Monday at Il Carpaccio in Santa Ponsa from 1:30pm until 4pm, for lunch followed by general meeting points which are taken at a gentle pace.The group are set to return to regular charity work after a brief Christmas break.