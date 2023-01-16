Mallorca’s tourism industry is going for gold at the national Fitur tourism fair in Madrid

By Betty Henderson • 16 January 2023 • 18:08

Mallorca’s tourism industry is aiming to recover pre-pandemic figures with a promotional boost at the Fitur national tourism fair.

MALLORCA’S tourism industry has been gearing up to showcase its incredible opportunities at the Fitur Tourism Fair which is taking place from Wednesday, January 18 until Sunday, January 22 in the Spanish capital.

This year’s exhibition launches into the future with a 1000 square metre stand which is partially inspired by the metaverse and marine life and also aims to raise awareness about environmental sustainability. The Mallorca tourism industry also wants to strengthen ties to the domestic, Spanish market and attract British and German visitors after their presence dwindled during the pandemic.

The island’s display has been created in collaboration with the other Balearic Islands’ tourism authorities and will consist of presentations by public and private companies and interactive audio-visual experiences for guests.

Regional Minister for Tourism, Iago Negueruela highlighted the importance of the fair for the region due to the huge presence of industry leaders at the five day event. The tourism fair will also be hugely informative for industry professionals in showing how the next year’s high season will play out.