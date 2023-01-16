Met police officer admits to 24 counts of rape

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 January 2023 • 13:23

Met Police Officer David Carrick has pleaded guilty to 24 counts of rape committed against 12 women over an 18-year period.

The 48-year-old who appeared in court on Monday, January 16 pleaded guilty to 49 charges in total.

Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray, the Met’s lead for professionalism, said Carrick’s offending was “unprecedented in policing.”

She went on to say that the force should have spotted Carrick who had come to their attention between 2000 and 2021 saying: “We should have spotted his pattern of abusive behaviour and because we didn’t, we missed opportunities to remove him from the organisation.

“We are truly sorry that being able to continue to use his role as a police officer may have prolonged the suffering of his victims.”

An armed officer until he was suspended, Carrick is said to have committed the majority of the offences in Hertfordshire where he is a resident. He was suspended in 2021.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor, from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said he expects even more victims to come forward.

The Met police officer who admits to 24 counts of rape has had his pay stopped and will now face an accelerated misconduct process.

