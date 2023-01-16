By Anna Ellis • 16 January 2023 • 17:40
Michael Jackson fans are in for a treat as "Forever King Of Pop" comes to Torrevieja. Image: OSTILL is Franck Camhi / Shutterstock.com.
King of Pop
MICHAEL Jackson fans are in for a treat as Forever King Of Pop comes to Torrevieja to pay homage to the King of Pop. The show brings a unique experience around the Michael Jackson universe.
You will witness an intense tour of Michael’s greatest hits filled with emotion. As an added extra there will be performances of new songs, choreography, acrobatics and effects that will surprise fans and admirers of Jackson’s music and his work.
As a child, Jackson became the lead singer of his family’s popular Motown group, the Jackson 5. He went on to a solo career of astonishing worldwide success, delivering number-one hits from the albums Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad.
Forever King of Pop is on at the Teatro Municipal de Torrevieja, Pl. Miguel Hernandez, 3, 03181 Torrevieja on April 1 with two difference performances, the first at 5:00.PM and the second at 8:00.PM.
For more information or to grab a ticket online head to culturatorrevieja.com or call (+34) 673 93 16 18.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.