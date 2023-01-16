King of Pop

MICHAEL Jackson fans are in for a treat as Forever King Of Pop comes to Torrevieja to pay homage to the King of Pop. The show brings a unique experience around the Michael Jackson universe.

You will witness an intense tour of Michael’s greatest hits filled with emotion. As an added extra there will be performances of new songs, choreography, acrobatics and effects that will surprise fans and admirers of Jackson’s music and his work.

As a child, Jackson became the lead singer of his family’s popular Motown group, the Jackson 5. He went on to a solo career of astonishing worldwide success, delivering number-one hits from the albums Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad.

Forever King of Pop is on at the Teatro Municipal de Torrevieja, Pl. Miguel Hernandez, 3, 03181 Torrevieja on April 1 with two difference performances, the first at 5:00.PM and the second at 8:00.PM.

For more information or to grab a ticket online head to culturatorrevieja.com or call (+34) 673 93 16 18.