By Anna Ellis • 16 January 2023 • 15:11

Musical fans will be delighted to hear that "Sounds Familiar" are back with a bang. Image: Sounds Familiar.

In their latest production, they tackle a wide range of musical styles.



They will be performing a staged concert of musical theatre called Musicals Tonight at the new Teatre-Auditori in Beniarbeig on Thursday, February, 23.

The show features excerpts from My Fair Lady, Evita, Little Shop of Horrors, Cabaret and Sunset Boulevard to name just a few. The show also includes a section taken from the Monte Python show Spamalot, with the Knights of the Round Table and the Lady of the Lake.

The group will also be reprising a couple of their very popular songs from the musical comedy “Something Rotten” which they first performed in 2019.

Doors will open at 7:30.PM with the show itself starting at 8:00.PM. Tickets are priced at €14 and can be obtained online at https://www.philipashley.com/boxoffice.php or by calling (+34) 96 558 1483.

Teatro-Auditorio is located at Avenida de la Rectoría, 24, 03778 Beniarbeig, Alicante.

