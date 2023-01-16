Powerful magnitude 6.1 earthquake off the coast of Sumatra, Indonesia

By Chris King • 16 January 2023 • 1:07

Image of earthquake monitor. Credit: Andrey VP/Shutterstock.com

Indonesia recorded a powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude that hit off the coast of Singkil in Aceh province on the island of Sumatra.

Another powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the island of Sumatra in Indonesia at 5:29am local time this morning, Monday, January 16, It was recorded by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), considered to be one of the world’s top seismic activity monitors.

According to its data, the quake occurred at a depth of around 10km, just off the coast of Singkil, in Aceh province. GFZ did not give an exact epicentre or depth for the tremor, preferring to first review its data to refine its calculations.

Raspberry Shake reported the quake shortly after. The citizen-seismograph network also registered the tremor as 6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale. Another report from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), said the quake was of 6.2 magnitude.

A tremor of this strength is most likely to have been felt within a wide range of its epicentre, based on the initial seismic data that was reported, according to volcanodiscovery.com. There have been no reports on social media of injuries to members of the public or damage to property.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.