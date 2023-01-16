Promise for port restoration in Pollença after years of damage

By Betty Henderson • 16 January 2023 • 16:44

Marine experts present plans for the restoration of Pollença’s port, to welcome back wildlife after years of human-induced damage.

AUTHORITIES in Pollença announced their plans to restore the town’s port in Pollença Bay, which has fallen into disrepair during the last thirty years.

The local council presented their plans at a press conference at the local Marine Club on Thursday, January 12, which aim to improve quality of life for local residents as well as restoring the environment to be a natural haven of biodiversity.

The president of the Association for the Defense of Port de Pollença, Miguel Mayrata explained that the project aims to undo the damage done by human activity in the area and recover the natural area as a space for marine wildlife.

The vice-president of Azierta Consultancy, who have analysed the project area, Antonio Borregón, presented the plans in detail to an interested audience at the local Marine Club.

Borregón said that waste water management is set to be a major focus of the project, as well as a plan to reroute boats, reducing damage to the environment. Authorities also want to restore the seabed, which has been damaged by pollution and overuse over the last three decades.