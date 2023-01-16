Reasons for going to the urologist if you are a man

By Euro Weekly News Media • 16 January 2023 • 12:30

Unlike women, who go to the gynecologist on a regular basis, men are not usually clear about when to go to the urologist. Despite the importance of regular check-ups to detect possible health problems.

For this reason, the urology specialists at Quirónsalud Torrevieja stress the importance of performing these check-ups, since early diagnosis is key to treating prostate cancer, the most common cancer among men and the third with the highest mortality rate. In addition, after the age of 50, prostate-related pathologies tend to appear more frequently.

Most frequent urological pathologies

The most frequent urological pathologies in men are: erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, male infertility, penile and testicular tumours and pathologies related to prostate health.

When should a man see a urologist?

Signs that you should go to the urologist if you are a man

– When urinating.

– When you have discomfort, pain, bleeding when urinating, difficulty in emptying or holding urine.

– Sexual intercourse.

– When you have discomfort, pain or difficulty having sexual intercourse.

– When you are undergoing a fertility study.

– When you have testicular pain or notice a lump in the testicles.

– When you want advice on family planning or want to perform a vasectomy.

– Pathologies.

– Before an oncological study or treatment of the urinary or genital system; for a pre-renal transplant study.

What pathologies does the urologist treat in men?

The following pathologies are treated in the Urology Service of Quirónsalud Torrevieja:

– Lower urinary tract symptoms (difficulty emptying, incontinence, discomfort or stinging when urinating): prostatic, infectious, neurological, lithiasis or tumour origin.

– Urological tumours: kidney, bladder, urinary tract, adrenal, prostate, penile and testicular cancer.

– Renal lithiasis: kidney and urinary tract stones. Nephritic colic

– Male infertility

– Erectile dysfunction

– Premature ejaculation

– Penile incurvation

– Bleeding when urinating or ejaculating

– Desire for definitive contraception: Vasectomy.

– Phimosis or repeated balanitis: Circumcision.

Most frequent problems for men to consult a urologist

The most frequent reasons for consultation in men are those related to the prostate and lower urinary tract symptoms.

In addition to this, andrological problems such as erectile dysfunction, penile curvature, premature ejaculation, phimosis and vasectomy desires.

In our area of the Spanish Levant, it is very common to consult for renal lithiasis, especially in the hot months when more nephritic colic is suffered.

When should the prostate be checked?

This is one of the questions most frequently asked by men and a subject that urology specialists work on every year to raise awareness among patients.

A man should see a urologist whenever he has discomfort when urinating, bleeding when urinating or ejaculating. In addition, even if there are no symptoms, it is recommended to have check-ups from the age of 50 or from the age of 45 if you have close relatives with prostate cancer.

At Quirónsalud Torrevieja we have a Comprehensive Urology Unit made up of a team of specialists with extensive experience in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the urinary system and retroperitoneum in men and women, as well as the male genital system, caused by congenital, traumatic, infectious, metabolic, obstructive and oncological diseases

