Russia denies bombing residential building in which at least 36 people died

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 January 2023 • 15:17

Dnepropetrovsk - Image Twitter rst_like

Vladimir Putin´s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has denied that Russia’s bombing was responsible for destroying a residential building in Dnepropetrovsk that killed 36 people.

The Russian state news agency TASS said on Monday, January 16 that Peskov maintained that Ukraine´s air defence system was to blame. He said that Ukraine was to blame for shooting down their missiles, thaT it was hit by an air defence counter-missile or was a result of one.

Peskov went on to claim: “The Russian armed forces do not strike at residential buildings or at social infrastructure.”

He said strikes are only aimed at military targets, disguised or obvious, adding: “You yourself have seen the conclusions of some representatives of the [Ukrainian] side, where it was said that this tragedy [in Dnepropetrovsk] was the result of air defence counter-missiles.”

The adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovich had said earlier that part of the house in Dnepropetrovsk collapsed due to the fall of a missile shot down by Ukrainian air defences.

There has, however, been no confirmation from Ukraine authorities that this is the case. Moreover, the evidence that Russia has targeted civilian facilities and infrastructure is well documented.

International condemnation of the attack continued on Monday with governments across the world pointing the finger at Russia for the bombing of the residential building, whether directly or indirectly having started the war.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.