Russia negotiating visa-free travel with so-called western allies

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 January 2023 • 8:05

Russian passport - Image Alexey Smyshlyaev / Shutterstoclk.com

Russia is said to be at an advanced stage in negotiating visa-free travel for its citizens to a number of countries accepted by the West as allies, calling into question the sanctions regime and the strength of the U.N.

Russian state media TASS on Monday, January 16 reported that Yevgeny Ivanov, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation was in negotiations with Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia and several other countries including Mexico and Malaysia.

He said: “Work is currently underway to draft visa-free agreements with Mexico and Malaysia, as well as with some Caribbean island states (Commonwealth of the Bahamas, Barbados, Republic of Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Lucia).

“Relevant agreements are also being worked out with Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Zambia. In addition, with the SAR (special administrative region) of Hong Kong, the issue of increasing the period of visa-free stay of citizens from 14 to 30 days is being discussed.”

According to Ivanov more than 60 countries currently offer visa-free travel to Russians with more being negotiated.

The announcement brings into question the value of sanctions and the strength of international relations when there isn´t solidarity and where economic needs override human rights and other issues.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.