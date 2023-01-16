Russia scrambles fighter jet to ‘escort’ German military aircraft away from its airspace

By Chris King • 16 January 2023 • 19:54

A German reconnaissance aircraft was reportedly ‘escorted’ away from Russian airspace by an Su-27 fighter jet.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, an incident occurred earlier today, Monday, January 16, involving a German military reconnaissance aircraft. An Su-27 fighter jet was apparently scrambled to ‘escort’ the plane away from Russian airspace.

Moscow claimed in a statement that the jet had been deployed after the German P-3 Orion military reconnaissance plane was detected approaching the Russian border.

The pilot’s objective was to “identify an air target and prevent violation of the state border”, they said of the deployment. It “escorted it over the Baltic Sea” until the P-3 Orion changed its course.

“The Russian fighter’s flight was carried out in strict accordance with international rules over the use of airspace over neutral waters, without crossing air routes or dangerously approaching an aircraft of a foreign state”, explained the statement from the Defence Ministry.

Today’s incident occurred only a few hours after the resignation of Christine Lambrecht, the German Defence Minister. She left her post following a series of embarrassing gaffes while also receiving strong criticism over the failure of Berlin to make a positive stance on Ukraine.

A meeting is scheduled this week at Germany’s Ramstein Air Base. It will involve the Ukraine Defence Contact Group which coordinates arms supplies to Kyiv, as reported by insiderpaper.com.

