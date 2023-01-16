Sant Antoni celebrations return to their former glory in Pollença with huge firework displays

By Betty Henderson • 16 January 2023 • 16:58

The skies in Pollença were lit up with dramatic fire displays to mark the traditional Sant Antoni festival during the last week.

ONE of Mallorca’s most lively celebrations arrived in Pollença over the weekend, ahead of Sant Antoni’s feast day on Tuesday, January 17.

Festivities began in the town back on Wednesday, January 11 as locals chose a pine tree which took centre stage in the town’s Plaça Vella during the main celebrations on Tuesday, January 17.

The festival is one of the most important days on Mallorca’s calendar with Sant Antoni having inspired many traditions on the island, including the ‘dimoni’ processions of giant devils and huge community bonfires and firework displays.

Pollença’s celebrations finally returned to their usual size after two years of the pandemic which interrupted previous celebrations. Fire displays returned as vivacious as ever in Pollença town centre over the weekend and locals dressed up in traditional devil costumes for the occasion.

Children from local schools also enjoyed interactive visits to the town centre where they got to dress up while learning more about their town’s history and links with the ancient traditions.

The town also held blessing ceremonies for animals on Tuesday, January 17, as Sant Antoni was the patron saint of animals.