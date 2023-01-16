Santa Ponsa Community Church is welcoming worshippers old and new in 2023

By Betty Henderson • 16 January 2023 • 17:46

All are welcome at Santa Ponsa Community Church weekly services which combinie music, faith, worship and community.

A MALLORCA church is spreading its wings in 2023 and welcoming new members from all backgrounds to its services in Santa Ponsa.

The Santa Ponsa Community Church has already held its first masses of the new year, bringing people of all international cultures together on the island in shared faith for worship, teaching, and fellowship.

The community church are also holding a talk entitled ‘Jesus, the Church and You’ which is set to take place at their church in Santa Ponsa on Saturday, January 21. The talk is set to cover topics such as inclusion and finding your place in the church and will be led by Adrian Reynolds. The event begins at 10am, and also offers free childcare and a meal after the service. All are welcome to learn more about the community and faith.

The church also holds English-language services every Sunday at 11am on Carrer Huguet de Mataplana in Santa Ponsa. Children are welcome at the service which also aims to bring joy to worship through music. The church community gathers after the services for tea and cake.