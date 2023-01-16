By Anna Ellis • 16 January 2023 • 16:41

Some exciting news for the new year from APAH, but they still need your help. Image: APAH.

In June 2021 the association shared their desperate plight to find a new home for their cattery.



It set up a GoGetFunding page Our Future In Your Hands as a simple way for people to donate to the campaign to help with the relocation of rescued animals.

So far, the association has gratefully received donations of €1,585.

The exciting news is that APAH has been offered some land on which to build a new Cattery and Kennels but with that comes the extra cost and hard work of building new sheds and erecting new fencing.

Can you help? Any and all donations are gratefully accepted, no matter how small.

You can donate online by CLICKING HERE or go to the link for the GoGetFunding page: gogetfunding.com/save-a-life-today-2 or, if you would prefer to donate directly by transfer, Caixa bank details are: Relocation Fund ES50 2100 8231 4513 0034 0790.

Registered as a charity in the year 2000, APAH rescues abused and abandoned cats and dogs in and around the area and helps to find their forever homes.

