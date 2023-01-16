Teenage cyclist killed after being hit by a tram in Alicante

By Chris King • 16 January 2023 • 3:58

Image of Alicante firefighters with the tram. Credit: [email protected]

A young cyclist died in the Alicante municipality of San Vicente del Raspeig after being run over by a tram.

A tragic event occurred next to the University of Alicante on Saturday, January 14. A young cyclist was run over by a tram in the municipality of San Vicente del Raspeig, in front of the Cristo de la Paz mortuary.

The incident took place at around 19:30pm, with the deceased, a teenage boy, somehow finding himself trapped under the moving vehicle.

Although the emergency services were immediately deployed to the location, their efforts proved futile as the victim died instantly. As a result, they were not required to transfer him to a hospital.