Teenage cyclist killed after being hit by a tram in Alicante

By Chris King • 16 January 2023 • 3:58
Image of Alicante firefighters with the tram.
Credit: [email protected]
A tragic event occurred next to the University of Alicante on Saturday, January 14. A young cyclist was run over by a tram in the municipality of San Vicente del Raspeig, in front of the Cristo de la Paz mortuary.
The incident took place at around 19:30pm, with the deceased, a teenage boy, somehow finding himself trapped under the moving vehicle.
Although the emergency services were immediately deployed to the location, their efforts proved futile as the victim died instantly. As a result, they were not required to transfer him to a hospital.
Posting on their official Twitter profile, the Consorcio Provincial Bomberos Alicante wrote @BomberosDipuALC: “We regret the death of a young man in a traffic accident with the TRAM. Our deepest condolences to family and friends”.
Lamentamos el fallecimiento de un joven en un accidente de tráfico con el TRAM. Nuestro mas sentido pésame a familiares y amigos#cpba #Bomberos pic.twitter.com/6qXtsUKXtT
— Consorcio Provincial Bomberos Alicante (@BomberosDipuALC) January 15, 2023
