The Arts Society Marina Alta set to hold its 2023 Annual General Meeting on Thursday, February 2

By Anna Ellis • 16 January 2023 • 14:46

Art by by Brian Healey. Image: Marina Alta Arts Society.

The AGM will take place at Salones Canor, Teulada.



Immediately following the meeting will be the Arts Society’s first presentation of the new season. Doors open at 09:30.AM for registration, the AGM begins at 10:15.PM and the presentation at 11:00.AM

Coffee will be available prior to the meeting for members and guests.

The presentation will focus on the extraordinary talents of John Singer Sargent narrated by Brian Healey.

John Singer Sargent was an American expatriate artist, considered the leading portrait

painter of his generation. He created roughly 900 oil paintings and more than 2,000 watercolours, as well as countless sketches and charcoal drawings.

Few artists can match the achievements of this American artist who trained in Paris and spent much of his life depicting the world of the Belle Epoque, from leisurely days on the Grand Canal, to the society women of New York.

Brian Healey is an artist completely self-taught but from a very artistic family background. To consolidate his interest in style and architecture he studied for a Diploma in Interior Design. Formally he was a senior modern language teacher in an independent grammar school for many years, he also enjoyed a successful parallel career since the 1980s as a professional

artist and interior designer.

Since 2006 Brian has been regularly appointed to a number of prestigious ocean and river cruise lines, either as a resident artist, guest lecturer on art history or destination speaker for more than forty countries. Most recently this work has successfully extended to art guiding through important towns and museums in France, Belgium, Holland and Spain.

For details of membership opportunities please contact Maggie by email at [email protected] or for more information Linda by email at [email protected]

