The Big Eyes Coin Presale has got Binance USD and Dai holders excited

Binance and Dai are two of the biggest stablecoins, holding their ground in the hectic crypto market. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin that has raised $13 million in its presale. This popularity is almost unheard of and stablecoin holders are beginning to turn their eyes to the loveable meme coin.

Binance USD provides stability

The cryptocurrency Binance USD (BUSD) is part of Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange globally based solely on daily trading volume. Developed in partnership with Paxos, Binance USD has a value pegged to one US dollar at a 1:1 ratio, bringing stability to a volatile market. Binance users are able to stake their BUSD on the platform, allowing them to make a higher percentage of returns compared to traditional investments.

Binance USD has put itself on the map of enterprise investors, becoming a stablecoin that has piqued the interest of many.

Dai Remains a Popular Choice

Dai (DAI) is a stablecoin that is Ethereum-based and backed by a number of different cryptocurrencies, each stored in vaults under the supervision of smart contracts when a new Dai is produced.

Dai’s main benefit is that it is soft-pegged to the U.S. dollar, making it the second-largest stablecoin by market capitalisation. Dai is run by a decentralised autonomous organisation, using a software protocol, rather than a private firm. This new trend of purchasing stablecoins is attracting a lot of investors, and Dai may represent an exciting opportunity for new investors.

Big Eyes Coin is Exciting Stablecoin Holders

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin that is growing in leaps and bounds in the crypto world. Its wide-eyed cat mascot paired with its charitable efforts presents an attractive opportunity for new investors. Stablecoin holders are keeping a keen eye on their new feline friend. Big Eyes Coin offers exciting opportunities stablecoin holders as with each new stage there is an increase in price, meaning a possible increase in deposits.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will give 5% of its profit to charities that help preserve oceanic life. This step to save wildlife has resonated with those who love the planet, giving them a sense of duty when purchasing BIG tokens in the worsening climate situation. Big Eyes Coin intends to stand out from the crowd and make its users more affluent. With its exciting offers, including the ability to buy and sell NFTs, Big Eyes Coin has every chance of success and is certainly exciting stablecoin users.

Big Eyes Coin is well on its way to becoming the next big meme coin and has a high chance of becoming a profitable asset to its owners. In a bull market, meme coins are traditionally wealthy assets for early adopters, so those holding meme coins will likely succeed when the next bull run hits. Big Eyes Coin is in its presale stages and is therefore a cheaper choice than most options.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

