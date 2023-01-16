Met police officer admits to 24 counts of rape and 49 charges in total Close
The Department of Tourism publishes the traditional 2023 Orihuela desktop calendar

By Anna Ellis • 16 January 2023 • 18:26

The Department of Tourism publishes the traditional 2023 Orihuela desktop calendar. Image: Orihuela City Council.

The calendar highlights all the main local events and festivities as well as the most touristic corners of the municipality.

“This year we present a calendar design in which twelve drawings highlight monuments, traditions or festivities that attract the visitor due to their interest or relevance. With this new calendar, the tourist richness of Orihuela can be appreciated at a glance”, confirmed Maria García, Councilor for Tourism.
“The drawing chosen for the month of January represents the celebration of the festival of San Anton. The medieval market is the image selected for February; March and October are the dates dedicated to Miguel Hernandez, while in April and July, the Holy Week in Orihuela and the Moors and Christians festival stand out, respectively.”
The councillor added: “The May page is dedicated to Palm Grove, June to the Church of Santiago and the unique event that occurs on its facade produced by the summer solstice and August is dedicated to the Orihuela coast with an image of the beaches.”
“The Virgin of Monserrate is the star of September, the Cabo Roig tower is the drawing selected for November and the image of the city’s cathedral closes the year.”
The calendars can be purchased at the tourist offices of the municipality while supplies last.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

