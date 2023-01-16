The Department of Tourism publishes the traditional 2023 Orihuela desktop calendar

“The drawing chosen for the month of January represents the celebration of the festival of San Anton. The medieval market is the image selected for February; March and October are the dates dedicated to Miguel Hernandez, while in April and July, the Holy Week in Orihuela and the Moors and Christians festival stand out, respectively.”

The councillor added: “The May page is dedicated to Palm Grove, June to the Church of Santiago and the unique event that occurs on its facade produced by the summer solstice and August is dedicated to the Orihuela coast with an image of the beaches.”

“The Virgin of Monserrate is the star of September, the Cabo Roig tower is the drawing selected for November and the image of the city’s cathedral closes the year.”

The calendars can be purchased at the tourist offices of the municipality while supplies last.