The ultimate guide to the best estate agents in Manilva, Costa del Sol

16 January 2023

Image: G-Stock Studio/Shutterstock

Are you planning on taking the plunge and moving to the Costa del Sol? Or maybe you are thinking of selling your property and moving on? Working with a trusted and reputable estate agent is essential, that’s why the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide on finding the best estate agency in Manilva to help you on your journey.

Anything property-related can be stressful and time-consuming. We are here to help you with the ultimate guide for all the best estate agents in Manilva, advising you on how to best sell or secure your new home on the stunning western Costa del Sol.

Types of property in Manilva

The stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the rolling luscious mountains, high-quality restaurants and bars, beautiful beaches to relax on and the close proximity to the surrounding towns and villages makes Manilva a popular location for foreign buyers looking for a slice of serenity on the Costa del Sol. The property market here is currently booming, which is great news for both buyers and sellers!

With properties varying from terraced houses, villas, penthouses, apartments and fincas, Manilava offers something to suit all tastes and budgets. Whether you are looking to come to Manilva to rest, invest or immerse yourself in the Spanish culture, you will be able to find whatever it is you’re looking for in a property here.

The best estate agents in Manilva

Our recommendation Enova Estates Established more than 10 years ago, Enova Estates has become one of the most well-known and trusted real estate agencies in Manilva. A beautiful undiscovered pearl still with its authentic Spanish feel, Manilva is popular with tourists in the summer but does not get too overcrowded, and is the perfect place to get to know people in your community. Appearing many times on the famous British TV programme A Place in the Sun, and regularly filmed for the show each year, Enova Estates has helped hundreds of clients find their dream home in this sought-after area of the Costa del Sol. The property market in Manilva is growing and prices are still lower than most towns on the popular Costa del Sol and, because the population is increasing each year, several big developers are constantly searching the area for land to buy and build on. The long-term investment potential here is high and now is the perfect time to buy or sell! With Enova Estates’ multilingual and experienced team of agents, you will have access to more than 1,000 properties including luxury villas, modern apartments, authentic Spanish houses and new developments. The team will listen to your needs, tastes and budget, finding you the perfect property for your move or holiday home. The team are also there for you after the sale, assisting you with lots of essential and useful services. They offer a secure key holding service in case of emergencies, assistance with IKEA orders to furnish and decorate your new home, help with home and car insurance, security and internet services, property checks and management, in addition to putting you in touch with the best building and reform companies in the area. Get in touch with the friendly and professional team to get your buying journey started. Languages: Spanish, English, German, French, Swedish, Norwegian and Danish Website: Click here Address: Manilva Beach II Local 7, 29692 La Duquesa, Manilva, Malaga Opening hours: 10am until 6pm on weekdays, 10am until 2pm on Saturdays (summer only) Telephone: +34 951 273 680 or +34 675 129 019 Email: [email protected] Watch their videos: Click here Facebook: Click here Sponsored

Sunflower Estates

Sunflower Estates can help you buy or rent your new dream home in Manilva, in addition to selling your current property if you are moving on. The agents will ensure you find the property to best suit your needs, helping you on your buying or selling journey from start to finish.

With real estate experience across Spain and Gibraltar, Sunflower Estates are not afraid of a challenge and work to build relationships with their clients. Ensuring comfort and trust, the team will spend time looking for the best property for you, while also being able to help you with any legal or financial advice, construction work, and decorating.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 616 27 33 78

Barrington Homes

Barrington Homes is located in San Luis de Sabinillas and has over 20 years of experience in the real estate field. They are a family-owned and managed company that encompasses complete property services, purchases and care from start to finish. With an in-house lawyer, dedicated valuations and a marketing expert, you can be sure Barrington Homes will take care of the buying and selling of your property, making the journey as stress-free and simple as possible.

The team offers their clients additional services such as mortgage information, currency exchange, legal information and furniture packages.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 93 62 16

C2C Properties Sabinillas SL

C2C Properties Sabinillas are property experts in Manilva and Casares, where you can find some of the best properties to buy your dream home along the Costa del Sol. C2C also offer the potential for long-term rentals, property management, legal support, equity release and insurance to ensure that the process of renting or buying is as stress-free and as easy as possible.

Taking pride in their customer service abilities, C2C takes care of everything for you and has an extensive database of pre-existing properties that is constantly updated, offering you complete transparency and honesty. C2C properties is a multilingual team, speaking Spanish, English, French, German and Italian to ensure that every client’s needs are met.

Website: Click here

Phone: +34 952 89 25 17

Manilva Properties SL

Manilva Properties are a well-known reputable agency offering a large selection of properties for sale, for rent, and for holiday let. They also offer a range of services such as property management, key holding, home care management, and a 24-hour emergency call service.

With agents speaking both Spanish and English, Manilva Properties are able to help you with any contracts, paperwork or translation services necessary to make your experience as seamless as possible. With years of experience and a considerable portfolio, this is why Manilva properties are one of the best estate agents in Manilva.

Website: Click here

Phone: +34 952 93 61 06

Castles Estate Agency

Castles Estate Agency is a family-run business that has been operating on the coast for over 30 years. Giving clear, good, honest advice, the team are continuously striving for the highest professional standards – offering not only estate agency but Fiscal Advisory too.

Their clients are their priority, and by offering such a variety of homes in areas throughout Manilva you could be calling yourself a local resident or regular visitor very soon. Castle Estate Agency also have a bilingual team of tax advisors and a legal department that is dedicated to helping you make the right decisions with confidence throughout your selling or buying journey.

Website: Click here

Phone: +34 952 89 34 20

La Duquesa Properties

First established on the coast over 30 years ago, La Duquesa Properties are acclaimed for their exceptional team of collaborators and professionals that maintain the highest level of experience in both HR and real estate. La Duquesa Properties will help you from start to finish to ensure the most straightforward experience when selling, buying or renting your property, providing solutions and advice where necessary.

The team also offer services to help you manage, administrate or maintain your properties and can assist you in Spanish, French and English. La Dusquea Properties is also available throughout the coast in Alcaidesa, Manilva, Sabinillas, Sotogrande, Estepona and Marbella.

Website: Click here

Phone: +34 656 84 91 90

Naimar Homes

Naimar Homes is an estate agency that has extensive experience and knowledge in property management on the Costa del Sol and Costa de La Luz. Ensuring that all your needs are met, Naimar Homes manage the purchase, sale and rental operations and will guide you along your journey from start to finish – whether it be your first foreign property purchase or if you are an experienced buyer.

Naimar Homes offer after-sales and rental services to all of those that may need them, this is particularly great for expats that are looking to invest in the area of Manilva and rent their property out throughout the year.

Website: Click here

Phone: +34 951 55 01 01

Duquesa Direct Homes

Duquesa Direct Homes are an estate agency that is dedicated to attracting foreign investors and investments to Manilva and the surrounding areas. Duquesa Direct Homes has an expansive portfolio of properties ready to sell varying in all prices from the port onwards. Well known for their experience, treatment and professionalism of customer service, they can help you with buying, selling and renting real estate.

The experienced team is here to help and advise you as much as possible to ensure you have the best experience, guaranteeing you transparent management, reasonable prices, and smooth adjustment.

Click here: Click here

Phone: +34 952 89 17 78

Home Quest Real Estate

Home Quest Real Estate has one clear mission in mind – to ensure that the whole process is done in a satisfactory and legal way for all parties. From new developments, villas and apartments, Home Quest has properties for sale throughout the Costa del Sol, which includes Benahavis, Estepona, Manilva and Sotogrande.

The team will guide you if you are looking for an investment opportunity and can assist you through the buying and selling process with clear knowledge of all legalities. For sellers, they ensure they will get your property in front of the right buyers using professional marketing to new clients as well as their database of waiting clients, offering a no-sale no-fee service.

Website: Click here

Phone: +34 952 89 38 99

How much is a property in Manilva?

Manilva is a hidden treasure on the Costa del Sol with panoramic views of the sea and the rolling mountains. It is perfectly located close to Gibraltar, only 39 minutes away, Cadiz just 1 hour and 28 minutes away and Malaga only 1 hour and 26 minutes away. Buying a property in Manilva is the opportunity for the perfect base to travel and see Spain for all of its beauty and culture, making it a popular location for foreign buyers.

Property prices in Manilva vary depending on the location and style, however, the most common properties are penthouses, villas, apartments and terraced houses. Penthouses in this area can sell from between €110,000 up to €2.1 million. Apartments sell for between €99,000 to €149,000, villas sell for between €560,000 to over €3.2 million and houses for around €95,000 to €3.3 million.

How long does it take to sell or buy a property in Manilva?

Home to over 3,000 expatriates in a population of 12,000 people, Manilva is perfect for foreign buyers to purchase, either as an investment or a relocation.

With over 13 million visitors coming to the Costa del Sol every year, the demand for holiday rentals is increasing and, with ongoing investment being injected into the Costa del Sol, now is a better time than ever to sell your property or to purchase. 2022 was one of the busiest on Costa del Sol property market history, with an average of 181 properties exchanging hands daily.

With the help of an expert estate agency, you will be in the best hands on your buying or selling journey.

