By Anna Ellis • 16 January 2023 • 16:17

Torrevieja and La Mata are now offering Zumba and yoga classes for the elderly. Image: Ljupco Smokovski / Shutterstock.com.

They are being held in a bid to maintain a quality of life for senior citizens.



They will be held at the Municipal Leisure Centre in Torrevieja on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00.AM until 11:00.AM and at the La Mata multi-sports court on Mondays and Fridays from 10:00.AM until 11:00.AM.

The course will have a total duration of 84 hours and will take place between 17th January and 15th April.

Zumba for older adults is a lower-intensity version of the typical Zumba class and was designed to meet the anatomical, physiological and psychological needs of seniors.

The Yoga workshop will be held at the Casa de la Tercera Edad de San Pascual in Torrevieja on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 09:00.AM until midday. The course will have a total duration of 48 hours.

Yoga has been called one of the best forms of exercise for older adults. Over time and with the proper classes, seniors can improve their flexibility and balance, enhance their strength and boost their mood

For more information or to book a class head to the Concejalía de Gente Mayor, Calle Maldonado, nº 5 in Torrevieja or call (+34) 965 07 43 10.

