By Anna Ellis • 16 January 2023 • 13:10

Torrevieja U3A has to change the date of its Annual Groups Fair. Image: Madhourse / Shutterstock.com.

This event invites non-members to come along to the meeting.



At the meeting, non-members can find out more about what the association has to offer its members whilst allowing new members a full year’s membership upon joining up.

The Groups Fair will be held on the new date of January 30 in the CMO building in Torrevieja (adjacent to the Habaneras shopping centre and behind Carrefour). The meeting will start at 11.00.AM.

Everybody is welcome to come along and meet the Group Leaders, join the association, etc.

U3A stands for the University of the Third Age. They are a self-help group based in Torrevieja, (Costa Blanca, Spain). U3A membership is not related to a specific age but to a period in one’s life (the third age) after the second age of full-time employment and parental responsibility. Anyone can join Torrevieja U3A including people who are working part-time. There is no lower age for membership.

More information on the activities and anything else that you may need to know can be found on the website: torreviejau3a.org.

