By Anna Ellis • 16 January 2023 • 18:04
Traditional calendar dedicated to the legacy that the architect, Ricardo Bofill, left in Calp. Image: Calpe City Council.
The Department of Tourism has also organised different events throughout 2023 to commemorate the Bofill Year.
The calendar that, as usual, is published annually by the Department shows a photograph for each month of the year of the four Bofill buildings in Calp: La Muralla Roja, the Xanadu, the Amphitheater and the Plexus, in addition to also offering images of the Social Club the Manzanera.
This year the City Council has published 5,000 copies of the calendar.
The calendar consists of a newsletter which will be distributed at the Madrid Tourism Fair, and at the rest of the fairs that Calp attends. The newsletter will also be offered to those who request it at the Tourist Offices.
The Councilor for Tourism, Paco Avargues, stressed that “with this calendar, we intend to reinforce the tourist image of Calp so that those who visit us can take home the most beautiful images of the town.”
