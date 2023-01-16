Two injured in Malaga after 68km/h gusts of wind cause damage and fell trees

By Chris King • 16 January 2023 • 21:11

Image of strong winds blowing an umbrella. Credit Jaromir Chalabala / Shutterstock.com

Gusts of wind reached 68km/h in Malaga city with two people injured and trees blown down.

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, winds with gusts of up to 68km/h were registered at Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport today, Monday, January 16. Blasts of 66km/h were also recorded by the Meteorological Centre.

As reported by 112 Emergencies, today’s awful weather caused at least a dozen incidents. Two people were injured in separate incidents after being struck by falling objects during the storm.

A 19-year-old girl suffered a head injury on Calle de Toros Vieja, after being hit by a piece of plastic that fell from a block of flats. 112 received an alert at around 1:15pm and immediately deployed the Fire Brigade, patrols from the Local Police and the Health Services.

The injured female was subsequently transferred to the Regional Hospital in Malaga. There has been no update on her current condition. Witnesses to the event said they could not be certain that the fall of the object was due to the wind, although it was suggested as the most probable cause.

Another woman was injured while on a terrace located in Malaga’s Plaza de la Constitucion. According to witnesses, she was hit on the head by an umbrella that had been blown by the wind. Although the Local Police and Health Services were notified, the wounded female was taken in a taxi to a local health centre. There is also no word on her current condition.

Two trees were blown over as a result of the strong winds. One of these fell on Calle Bolivia, near the Lauri ice cream parlour in the Pedregalejo neighbourhood of the capital. As a result of the size of the tree, both eastbound lanes towards El Palo were temporarily closed, with traffic brought to a standstill.

Firefighters proceeded to cut the branches off and clear the road, with workers from Limasam Parks and Gardens department completing their removal. No injuries or damage were reported from the trees falling.

On Calle Sevilla, another fallen tree caused the road to be cut to traffic. Local Police officers helped to divert the traffic while firefighters removed it from the road. Parks and Gardens again completed the removal of the tree.

A fallen branch had to be removed from 296 Avenida de Velazquez in the Guadalmar area after it blocked the road. Shortly before 12 midday, a flowerpot fell from an apartment on Calle Arroyo Hondo in In Velez-Malaga, but without causing injuries.

Several fallen tree branches had to be removed between Km 11 and 17 of the A-4152 road in Colmenar. In Alameda de Capuchinos, a tree fell in the middle of the road without causing damage or injuries, although the flow of traffic was impeded for a while, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

