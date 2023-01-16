WATCH: People water skiing in Cyprus town centre after heavy rains

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 January 2023 • 12:22

Water skiing Protaras Cypruis - Image Twitter Greek Cypriot Administration

People have been water skiing and kayaking down the main street of of Protaras in Cyprus after torrential rains turned roads in waterways.

According to the AFP news agency, heavy rains overnight and this morning left the town flooded.

VIDEO: People waterski and kayak through flooded streets in Protaras, a seaside resort in Cyprus, after torrential rains. pic.twitter.com/RQdpLozbxI — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 16, 2023

Posts on social media show that locals are never phased by what is thrown at them, and have taken to the streets to enjoy the floods – not something that is often seen in Cyprus.

Always look on the bright side of life…😎 pic.twitter.com/zPP5zCX9uZ — Χριστοδουλος Δ. Παπαχρυσοστομου (@tooulas46) January 14, 2023

The flooding comes in the same day as California reports major flooding and the UK snow, ice and heavy rains. Flood warnings remain in place for both California and large parts of the UK as of Monday morning, January 16.

