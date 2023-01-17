A very excited Benidorm has everything ready to celebrate the Cyclo-cross World Cup on January 22

By Anna Ellis • 17 January 2023 • 15:05

A very excited Benidorm has everything ready to celebrate the Cyclo-cross World Cup. Image: Bendiorm City Council.

More than 8,000 seats sold and 50 international media booked for the Benidorm event that brings this test to Spain after 11 years.



The Mayor of Benidorm, Toni Perez, highlighted “the success of the call for this championship in Benidorm, recovering a World Cup event that hasn’t been celebrated in Spain for eleven years.”

He added: “The fact that the UCI Cyclocross World Cup is held in the city of Benidorm means that our municipalities are perfectly prepared. Both in winter and in summer we are receivers and emitters of large messages and major events, something essential to continue being an example in the sports and tourism field.”

Founded in 1900, in Paris (France), the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is the worldwide governing body for cycling. It develops and oversees cycling in all its forms and for all people, as a competitive sport, a healthy leisure activity and a sustainable means of transport, but also as a way to have fun.

