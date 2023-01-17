Almería NIBS: News in Brief from the Almería region

By Betty Henderson • 17 January 2023 • 14:38

Your brief news update from the Almería region

Final act

The Red Cross in Mojácar has thanked a local ladies group for a generous donation. The Dames of Spain closed down last year but their final act of kindness was to organise a collection for the local Red Cross.

Transport tie

Authorities in Almería announced a new bike lane connection between Huercal-Overa and the city, offering cycling enthusiasts more choice. Almería’s extensive bike lane network already covers more than 81 kilometres, much of it along idyllic coastal routes.

Swedish style

Furniture giant, Ikea is set to open the doors to a brand-new shop in Almería. Since starting construction on its latest shop back in July 2022, Ikea has recently launched job offers appealing for staff ahead of opening this summer.

Animal blessings

Animals from all over Almería received special blessings in honour of San Antón, who is the patron saint of animals. As well as blessing ceremonies at churches, a whole host of animal-focused events were organised including walks and meet-ups.

Singing support

A popular karaoke night in Mojácar has announced it will raise money to help fund a local girl’s eye surgery. The Irish Rover’s Thursday night karaoke nights are raising money to help 12-year-old Toñi Fernández have painful tumours removed.

Cinematic campaign

Tourism industry professionals from Almería are ready to showcase the city’s attractions with a ‘cinematic campaign’ at the national tourism fair, FITUR which is being held in Madrid. Short films aim to display the beauty of Almería’s landscapes and environment.