Amazon to end Clarkson´s Farm and Grand Tour series following royal couple row

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 January 2023 • 14:28

Jeremy Clarkson - Image Eeli Purola / Shutterstock.com

Amazon won´t be renewing the contracts for Clarkson´s Farm and the Grand Tour when the current series comes to an end according to US entertainment site Variety.

It is understood that once the current commissions run out Jeremy Clarkson won´t be rehired to do any more work for the video streaming site following his statements in the Sun regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Although there has as of Tuesday, January 17 been no official confirmation from Amazon, however, a Monday virtual press conference to promote Clarkson´s Farm was cancelled.

With the fallout from his Sun column yet to settle down, Clarkson has “fuelled the fire” by writing to Prince Harry only. The couple said that he had failed to address them both in his email, which many believe was a cop-out when he should´ve done the mature thing and picked up the phone.

Clarkson´s current commissions with Amazon will see his show continue into 2024, but privately the company is saying it will no longer use him or his series in the future.

ITV for who he presents “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” has yet to speak publicly about his future, although Clarkson has said that they and Amazon were “incandescent” over his column.

Clarkson has expanded on his first apology saying: “In that precise moment when we suddenly realise we’ve completely messed up. You are sweaty and cold at the same time.

And your head pounds. And you feel sick. I couldn’t believe what I was reading. Had I really said that? It was horrible.

“I knew what had happened straight away. I’d been thinking of a scene in Games of Thrones, but I’d forgotten to mention this. So it looked like I was actually calling for revolting violence to rain down on Meghan’s head.

“I was very angry with myself because in all those controversial days on Top Gear, when I was accused of all sorts of things, it was very rarely sexism.

“We never did ‘women can’t park’ gags for instance. Or suggested that powerful cars were only for men. And I was thrilled when Jodie Kidd and Ellen MacArthur set fastest-ever laps in our reasonably-priced car.

“I’m just not sexist, and I abhor violence against women. And yet I seemed to be advocating just that.

“I was mortified and so was everyone else. My phone went mad. Very close friends were furious. Even my own daughter took to Instagram to denounce me.”

Finally admitting his mistake and starting to take the fallout seriously Clarkson added: “I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head. This is me putting my hands up. It’s a mea culpa with bells on.

“Usually, I read what I’ve written to someone else before filing, but I was home alone on that fateful day, and in a hurry. So when I’d finished, I just pressed send. And then, when the column appeared the next day, the landmine exploded.

“I, therefore, wrote to everyone who works with me saying how sorry I was and then, on Christmas morning, I emailed Harry and Meghan in California to apologise to them too.

“I said I was baffled by what they had been saying on TV but that the language I’d used in my column was disgraceful and that I was profoundly sorry.”

The ever-controversial Clarkson has been slow to issue a proper apology for his article, which has only helped to make the situation worse. That now looks like it will result in Amazon ending the Clarkson´s Farm and Grand Tour series.

