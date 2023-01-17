Andalusia government recommends mask indoors where social distancing cannot be maintained

By Imran Khan • 17 January 2023 • 16:38

Andalusia government recommends mask indoors where the distance cannot be maintained. Photo by Junta de Andalucia

Junta de Andalusia advises the general public and particularly vulnerable groups to wear masks in crowded indoor places where it is not possible to maintain safe distance

The minister of health and consumption of the Junta de Andalucía, Catalina García has announced that the region will reinforce prevention and surveillance measures against the coronavirus.

Garcia made this statement during a press conference on Tuesday, January 17, while explaining the conclusions of the Consejo de Alertas de Salud Pública de Alto Impacto (High Impact Public Health Alerts Council) meeting which took place at the San Telmo Palace in Seville, the seat of the presidency of the Andalusian Autonomous Government.

In line with WHO recommendations, the Consejo de Alertas de Salud Pública de Alto Impacto reinstated the mandatory use of masks in the common spaces of nursing homes, health centers, as well as in all public transport.

It has also advised the general public and particularly vulnerable groups to wear masks in crowded indoor places where it is not possible to maintain a safe distance. The Council also reiterated the positive impact of wearing a mask in case of symptoms, specifically during interactions with vulnerable groups. Emphasis will also be placed on reinforcing preventive measures, especially in residential centers, such as indoor ventilation, hand washing, humidity controls, and social distancing. Contingency plans in residential centers for the elderly and in social and health care centres will also be updated.

Aside from this, Andalusia will also promote the SARS-CoV-2 sequencing circuit for the detection of new variants. The government has also requested to convene an interterritorial council to specifically deal with the current situation of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Minister has stressed that the situation with Covid is under control in Andalusia.

As per official statistics, hospitalization due to Covid in Andalusia accounts for 1.85% of the total number of beds in wards and 1.08% in ICUs.