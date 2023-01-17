Big Eyes Coin is breaking down barriers, following in the footsteps of Avalanche and Shiba Inu

By EWN • 17 January 2023 • 10:30

The crypto market is full of successful coins, platforms and projects. There is an excellent variation of cryptocurrencies that people can access across the globe to suit their investment and personal interests. Many projects and platforms are kickstarting 2023 the right way, with plenty of keen investors maintaining the market.

With existing platforms being smooth sailing, there are other newcomers who are giving those existing coins a run for their money.

Big Eyes Coin is shaking up the competition and climbing up the crypto market. Let’s compare it to the likes of Avalanche and Shiba Inu and see how they contrast with presale cryptocurrencies.

Big Eyes Coin is making big moves

The crypto cathouse is making astronomical moves and making a stance for the impact of presale projects. Big Eyes Coin has made over $1 million in the space of just 24 hours, raising a total of just over $14 million in its presale time. Pretty impressive right?

This space is all about encouraging people to further their interests in crypto and connect with this community-led DeFi token. From charity wallets devoted to saving the oceans to a unique ‘NFT Sushi Crew’ designed for an exclusive group who love cats, crypto and cute fun content!

Big Eyes Coin is extremely close to becoming live, and investors can help now more than ever. When investing in the coin, investors can simply use the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 and they will receive a 200% bonus!

Additionally, it will reward the 5 highest purchases with a 100% bonus, and every day 5 random purchases will receive another 50% bonus! Winners will be chosen every single day, so make sure to invest and keep your eyes on the prize!

Big Eyes Coin is moving at incredible rates, but how does it compare to pre-existing coins?

Look out for Avalanche!

Avalanche is thriving in the new year, with an astonishing trading volume of over 36% in the last week! It is a layer one blockchain that functions as a platform for decentralised applications and custom blockchain networks.

It consists of three individual blockchains and each operates with a distinct purpose, using different consensus mechanisms based on their use cases. Avalanche is continuously operating on improving the relationship between its own ecosystem and Ethereum.

The success of Avalanche is clear and people support its methods and strategy with investments pouring in.

The Iconic Dog Coin, Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu is an iconic meme crypto coin and has inspired millions of people around the world to invest their time and money into crypto. With a 16.5% increase in trading volume over the past 7 days, the dog coin is making impressive progress on the market to start 2023.

The ‘Dogecoin Killer’ quickly gained speed and value as a collective of investors were drawn into the cuteness and charm of the coin and the content that follows it. It was documented in 2021 on Coinbase, the largest US-based crypto exchange resulted in a 40% rise in the days following.

The coin aims to be the Ethereum-based counterpart to Dogecoin’s Srypt-based mining algorithm. With the online world being meme-orientated, Shiba Inu and other meme crypto coins will always have a high and respectable level of success and loyal investors.

By the look of the way the new year has begun, Shiba Inu is certainly paving the way for meme coins across the market and raking in numbers and success.

Final Thoughts…

The future of crypto is looking bright, and there are ambitious projects, both existing and in presale, that are making a difference. Want to get involved now? Check out the links below and be a part of the crypto community today!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido