BREAKING: Double decker bus overturns in Somerset injuring 70

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 January 2023 • 12:16

A double-decker bus has overturned in Somerset causing a significant number of injuries to the 70 passengers on board.

Sky News reports on Tuesday, January 17 that emergency services are on the scene.

More to follow.

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

