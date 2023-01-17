BREAKING: Double decker bus overturns in Somerset injuring 70

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 January 2023 • 12:16

A double-decker bus has overturned in Somerset causing a significant number of injuries to the 70 passengers on board.

Sky News reports on Tuesday, January 17 that emergency services are on the scene.

More to follow.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.