BREAKING UPDATE: Lavish lifestyle evident as police search mafia boss´ home

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 January 2023 • 9:12
According to the newspaper, Republica, police found expensive jewellery, luxury perfumes, high-quality clothing and lavish furnishings in his apartment. He was said to even be wearing a €35,000 Jack Miller watch when he was arrested.
Police say that unlike previous arrests, this time they found his home quickly and were able to conduct a full search. In the past police have been too late in finding the lair of mafioso bosses, which have been cleaned out leaving little evidence.
His apartment is said to have been a short walk away from the clinic in which he was caught, with the police searching every inch of it overnight.
No announcement has yet been made as to how the fugitive was found.
Denaro, who went without a fight, was attending the La Maddalena Spa a private clinic in Palermo. The spa is situated some 200 metres from the offices of the Italian paramilitary police.
Palermo Chief Prosecutor Maurizio De Lucia told Rai state TV that he had been using the pseudonym Andrea Bonafede, which roughly translates as “good faith” in Italian.
Denaro has since his arrest appeared before a judge who sought to confirm his identity and to confirm the details required for official documents.
He confirmed that he had to answer truthfully and stated that his occupation was that of a “farmer.” He added that his brother was a banker and his four sisters were homemakers.
He listed Castelvetrano, a farm town near Trapani, as his residence. The area is known as the centre of the clan´s power base and an area in which he would be protected from the law.
News of the arrest came on Monday, January 16 with Matteo Messina Denaro has been on the run since 1993.
Denaro, arrested on Monday, January 16, adopted the nickname Diabolik from his admired Italian comic book character. He is considered the new Capo di tutti capi (absolute boss) of Cosa Nostra.
He achieved worldwide notoriety after a April 2001 L’Espresso magazine put him on the cover with the headline: “Ecco il nuovo capo della mafia” (“here is the new mafia boss”).
Messina Denaro is frequently described as a misogynistic womanizer, a consumer of expensive brands (sports cars, watches produced by the most important companies in the world, countless imported suits and invariable sunglasses).
More to follow
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
