BREAKING: MAJOR explosion at fuel storage facility in Texas leaves three injured

By Chris King • 17 January 2023 • 20:03

MAJOR explosion at fuel storage facility in Texas leaves three injured

At least three people have been injured after a huge explosion at a fuel storage facility in northern Texas.

A huge explosion that occurred this morning, Tuesday, January 17, at a fuel storage facility in Texas has left at least three people injured.

According to officials with the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, the incident happened at around 10:15am local time. The facility is located on Highway 136 in the Texas panhandle, north of the cities of Borger and Stinnett in Hutchinson County.

In a statement, Borger Complex officials wrote: ‘As of now, the fire is still active and personnel are working to stabilise the situation. All personnel on site have been accounted for and three injured individuals are receiving appropriate medical attention’, as reported by borgernewsherald.com.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

