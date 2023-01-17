By Chris King • 17 January 2023 • 18:14
Man armed with knife shot by security at US Federal Courthouse in Philadelphia
Security guards at the US Federal Courthouse in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, shot a knife-wielding man this morning, Tuesday, January 17. Although it has not been confirmed, there was a possibility that the suspect ‘may have been wearing a bomb’, as reported by rawnews1st.net.
DEVELOPING: Man armed with knife and possible bomb has been shot by security forces at the US Federal Courthouse in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/lQNIgEKj2N
— Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) January 17, 2023
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
