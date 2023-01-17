Cristiano to captain in debut with Saudi players in all-star fixture against PSG

By Betty Henderson • 17 January 2023 • 12:18

Saudi Minister for Sports and Entertainment, Turki Al Sheikh shared a video of himself awarding Ronaldo with the captain armband on social media, announcing the decision.

CRISTIANO Ronaldo is set to put on the captain armband for a friendly match between an all-star Saudi Arabian side and PSG on Thursday, January 19. The fixture will be the player’s debut and first international test with players from his new league.

Ronaldo will captain an all-star XI, consisting of players from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal as they take on French team Paris Saint Germain, who are currently on a tour of the Middle East. After announcing his move to the Saudi team at the end of December, Ronaldo has not yet had chance to show off his skills in a new league.

The match will see the Portuguese star take on his long-time rival, Lionel Messi, in his first game since signing for Saudi team Al-Nassr. Ronaldo often came up against the now World Cup champion in matches in the Spanish La Liga when they played for Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

Saudi officials from Al-Hilal are reportedly drawing up an offer for Messi, hoping to resurrect the years-long rivalry between the two players, but Messi is expected to remain at PSG.