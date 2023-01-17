By Anna Ellis • 17 January 2023 • 13:43

Denia's train connection to Benidorm and Alicante is now back in action. Image: Denia City Council.

After 6 years of modernisation and safety improvement works, and an investment of €150M, line 9 of the TRAM is now in operation.



The Councillor for Territorial Policy, Rebeca Torro, confirmed: “The tram has shown the firm commitment of the Generalitat to a collective and more sustainable public transport model because it will ensure that users can travel in a sustainable way and leave the car at home which will help combat climate change.”

“The tram will provide service to more than 300,000 inhabitants, a figure that rises to almost 800,000 potential users in summer.”

The last section of L9 put into service has made it possible to renovate the route between Gata de Gorgos and Denia. The project has made it possible to integrate the tracks urbanistically, transform the level crossings into crossings with traffic lights and eliminate the walls that enclosed the tracks.

