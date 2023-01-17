Despite sanctions, Russia’s oil and gas revenues allegedly grew in 2022

By Chris King • 17 January 2023 • 2:28

Image of Russian gas pipeline supply to Europe. Credit: dragancfm / shutterstock.com

Russia’s oil and gas revenues allegedly increased last year, despite the sanctions placed on Moscow.

According to reports in the Russian media, the country’s oil and gas revenues grew in 2022, despite the sanctions placed on Moscow. That is what was allegedly stated in a report from Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

“Budget revenues from the oil and gas industry grew last year by 28 per cent, or by 2.5 trillion rubles”, Novak wrote to Mishustin. Oil exports, he said, increased by 7 per cent, while the overall production increased by 2 per cent or 10 million tons, as reported by gazeta.ru.

Novak also reported that the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2022 increased by 8 per cent, to 46 billion cubic meters per year. At the same time, exports through pipelines decreased by 30 per cent due to sanctions restrictions and sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that these indicators were achieved despite the sanctions pressure from countries unfriendly to the Russian Federation.

Based on data from the Kpler analytical system, the Kommersant news outlet previously found out that LNG exports to European countries were growing throughout 2022.

Analysts estimated that LNG accounted for about 25 per cent of the total level of gas supplies. For example, NOVATEK’s Yamal LNG plant increased supplies to the European Union by about 13.5 per cent, to 14.65 million tons.

The decline in gas supplies to Europe is also associated with the incident on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which occurred on September 26. A leak was discovered in the Baltic Sea location of the pipelines. It later transpired that both pipelines had been sabotaged. Seismologists subsequently reported that explosions were recorded along the routes of the gas pipelines. As a result, Russia’s FSB opened a case on an international terrorist attack. On October 6, the Swedish authorities announced the completion of an investigation into the incident. Law enforcement officers confirmed the explosions, but those deemed responsible were not named.