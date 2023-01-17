Despite sanctions, Russia’s oil and gas revenues allegedly grew in 2022

By Chris King • 17 January 2023 • 2:28
Image of Russian gas pipeline supply to Europe.
Credit: dragancfm / shutterstock.com
According to reports in the Russian media, the country’s oil and gas revenues grew in 2022, despite the sanctions placed on Moscow. That is what was allegedly stated in a report from Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
“Budget revenues from the oil and gas industry grew last year by 28 per cent, or by 2.5 trillion rubles”, Novak wrote to Mishustin. Oil exports, he said, increased by 7 per cent, while the overall production increased by 2 per cent or 10 million tons, as reported by gazeta.ru.
Novak also reported that the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2022 increased by 8 per cent, to 46 billion cubic meters per year. At the same time, exports through pipelines decreased by 30 per cent due to sanctions restrictions and sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.
The Deputy Prime Minister noted that these indicators were achieved despite the sanctions pressure from countries unfriendly to the Russian Federation.
Based on data from the Kpler analytical system, the Kommersant news outlet previously found out that LNG exports to European countries were growing throughout 2022.
Analysts estimated that LNG accounted for about 25 per cent of the total level of gas supplies. For example, NOVATEK’s Yamal LNG plant increased supplies to the European Union by about 13.5 per cent, to 14.65 million tons.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.